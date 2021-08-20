Jacqueline “Jacki” Harris, 54, of Baker City, died unexpectedly at her home on Aug. 14, 2021.
A private family memorial will take place.
Jacqueline Rachelle Hanley was born on Aug. 22, 1966, at Portland. She lived in Rainier until she was 5 years old. She then moved to Richland where she attended Richland Elementary. Her family moved to Halfway where she was educated at both the middle and high school. She dropped out of school to attend JobCorps and graduated from Tongue Point in 1984.
After graduation Jacki met James Young Jr. and had a son, Tim. Three years later, in 1990, she married Ernie Harris and together had children Rachel and Albert. They later divorced. Jacki found love once more when she met Dan Lockett. During their relationship they added children Dawn and Amanda to the family.
Jacki loved the color pink, daisies, and her special pitbull, Daisy.
She liked the outdoors, fishing, old cars and amusement parks. A fond memory she often spoke of happened when she was in the fifth grade. She went on a trip with her grandparents to Disney World. Following that adventure they headed north to see other major sites. This experience planted a love of travel that she carried throughout her life.
Jacki’s proudest accomplishment and job was being a mom. She cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren. A phrase she repeated often was, “If you don’t have anything nice to say don’t say anything.”
She is survived by her mother, Carol Dennis; her sons, Timothy (Autumn) Hanley, and Albert (Ginny) Harris; her daughters, Rachel Knight, Amanda (Jason) Riley, and Dawn Lockett; her stepbrothers, Tom, Aron and Amos Dennis; 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Jacki was preceded in death by her father, Edwin Hanley; her stepfather, Alton “Tom” Dennis; and her stepbrother, Andy Dennis.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Jacki, the family suggests Best Friends of Baker (animal rescue) or contributions to defray funeral expenses through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of 'Jacki' Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.