Jacob Galvan
Baker City, 1979-2020
Jacob “Lone Bear” Galvan, 41, of Baker City, died on Dec. 23, 2020, at Baker City.
A memorial is planned for spring at Ocean Beach, California. Donations can be made to a gofundme account set up for his father, Anthony, to help with expenses for his celebration of life.
Jacob was born on Aug. 26, 1979, at El Cajon, California, to Anthony Galvan and Laura (Farebrother) Washee.
From birth, Jacob had an undeniable spark. His beautiful bright blue eyes lit up any room. His charm attracted endless friends. He had an enormous heart and would do anything for the ones he cared about. Above all, he held his children, Sierra and Ethan, closest to his heart.
He spent most of his life in El Cajon, later relocating to Baker City. Over the years, he explored many aspirations and pursued many trades. A natural at heavy machine operating, he could drive any type of vehicle, usually spinning circles in his spare time.
He loved embracing his Native American heritage. Growing up, he was immersed in the powwow life with his grandparents, cousins, and sisters. Skilled at traditional beadwork, he also participated in ceremonial sweats and loved learning the songs of his ancestors. He took great pride in cooking at events with his family at Barona Reservation.
Jacob had a passion for riding his motorcycle. A proud moment was when he and his brother, Dave, halted traffic on their bikes for his late Grandpa Bobo’s funeral procession. Hobbies he enjoyed included fishing, swimming and tubing on the river, and shooting guns in the mountains with his brother, Sam, and nephew, Joseph. He loved going on adventures with his dog, Jasper, who was his best friend and with him until the end.
Jacob is survived by his wife, Kaitlan Galvan; his daughter, Sierra, and his son, Ethan Danford; his father, Anthony Galvan; his mother and stepfather, Laura and Bernie Washee; his stepmother, Phoebe Mae; his grandmother, Stella Farebrother; his brothers, Dave Bergschneider, Samuel Galvan, and Simon and Ray Washee; his sisters, Melissa Galvan, Misty Young and Sierra Galvan; more than 100 aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews; as well as countless friends who loved him.
Jacob was preceded in death by his Nana and Dandy Beauchamp; his grandparents, Bobo and Arlene Galvan; his grandfather, Charles Farebrother; and his cousin, Sarah Vance.
To leave an online condolence for Jacob’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
