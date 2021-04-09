James Bond
Baker City, 1965-2021
James Ward Bond, 55, aka Bond, Jim-Bob, of Baker City, died on March 25, 2021, at Settler’s Park Assisted Living in Baker City surrounded by his daughter, Moriah Bond, second daughter, Jessica Spivey, Jessica Shorts, and his sister, Norma Bond along with all the amazing, loving, caregivers at the facility.
A memorial will take place this summer. A page on Facebook — “RIP JAMES BOND AKA BOND” — will be updated with information. It is also a place you can share stories and memories and photos.
James was born on June 18, 1965, at Bay Shore, New York, to Norman Alfred Bond and Laura Katherine (Russo) Bond. He graduated high school in 1983 from Sachem High School. He served two years in the United States Army, ranked as a private.
He worked as a commercial driver and a welder for USA Concrete, Natural Structures, and Behlen.
In March of 1987, James married Jessica Shorts at a little church outside of Sumpter.
James loved spending time with his family and friends, fishing with his daughter and grandkids, watching NASCAR, teaching the youngins how to drive (professional driving coach), break dancing at the Truck Corral, and embarrassing his friends and family.
James accomplished many things in his life, but his greatest accomplishment was being a one-of-a-kind, amazing father, brother, grandpa, and friend. He was able to make people smile just when they needed it the most.
He is survived by his daughter, Moriah Bond/Smith of Oregon; his grandchildren, Kody and Silas Roberts of Oregon; significant other, Jessica Shorts of Oregon; his sisters, Norma Bond of South Carolina, Kelly Brown of Texas, and Jessica Bond of Arizona; his sisters-in-law, Alicia Shorts of Oregon and Stephanie Hansen of Oregon; and his fur grandchild, Gizmo Smith and many others including many friends who have turned into family. He is the unsung hero of many people’s lives. Your life is a blessing, your memory a treasure, they said. You are loved beyond words. And missed beyond measure.
Memorial contributions can be made to Moriah Bond by sending them to 1635 Cherry St., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for the James’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
