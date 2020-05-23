James Hennings
Baker City, 1989-2020
James Edward Hennings, 31, of Baker City died May 19, 2020 in Baker City.
Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Burns Mortuary will arrange the private family inurnment at the Hermiston Cemetery. A celebration of James’ life will take place at a later date once the COVID-19 mandates have been lifted.
James was born on April 17, 1989, at Hermiston to Nanette Johnson and Jerry Hennings. He spent his early years in Oklahoma and then moved to Union, where he graduated from Union High School in 2007. James grew up camping and fishing; he loved to swim the local rivers and hang out on the beaches. One could also find him at the local skate park. James was an avid gamer and volunteered at the Blue Mountain Humane Association in La Grande.
He had a big heart and would always lend a hand to those in need. James was greatly loved and will be truly missed by those chosen to cross his path.
James is survived by his mother, Nanette Gregory of Burns Flat, Oklahoma; his stepdad, Kenny Gregory of Cordell, Oklahoma; his dad, Jerry (Arlene) Hennings of Hermiston; two brothers, Jesse Gregory of Baker City and Travis Gregory of Burns Flat; two sisters, Katie and Annie Hennings of Hermiston; three grandmas, Esther Johnson of Elgin, Lenora (George) Houser of Bend, and Shirley Burkeen (Mamo) of Cordell; he is also survived by many aunts and uncles, as well as numerous cousins and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his grandpas, Harlan Johnson, Jerry Hennings Sr., Roy Burkeen (Papo) and Jesse K Gregory.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Animal Rescue & Adoption Center of La Grande through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To share a memory of James or to leave a condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com or www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.