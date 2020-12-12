James King
North Powder, 1941-2020
James King, 79, of North Powder, died Dec. 8, 2020, at his home.
James was born on Feb. 8, 1941, at Centralia, Washington, to Willard and Barbara King. He lived in North Powder for 20 years. During his life James did millwork and was also the caretaker of the North Powder Cemetery for a time.
James was a simple man who kept to himself. He loved hunting, especially when he was able to do it with his son, Andy.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Judith, and his son, Andy King.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispine
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.