James Maxwell
Haines, 1930-2021
James Oliver (J.O.) Maxwell, 90, of Haines, crossed over into eternal glory on Jan. 12, 2021, in his own home, surrounded by loved ones, after a brief illness.
Due to health regulations related to the virus pandemic, there is no funeral service at this time. A graveside memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Honorary pallbearers include: Gerald Maxwell, Cliff Coles, Larry Curry, Larry Rood, George Dudley and Ken Bain.
J.O. was born on Jan. 24, 1930, to Glenn Hand Maxwell and Melva Arvilla Spence Maxwell in his maternal grandparents’ farmhouse in the Muddy Creek area west of Haines. He was the namesake of his paternal grandfather, James Oliver Maxwell.
J.O. grew up on the Maxwell Ranch. His first chores included packing wood, gathering eggs and feeding the chickens. Later, he tended sheep and belonged to the 4-H Sheep Club. At 13 years of age, he began working in the hay fields, driving a team of work horses pulling a mowing machine, to driving a grain truck from the threshing machine to the farm granaries.
J.O.’s first years of schooling were at Muddy Creek School, a couple of miles from home. There was no high school at Muddy Creek, so he moved to Baker City and graduated from Baker High School. During the high school years he worked for the John Deere machinery dealer after school. He attended a year at Oregon State College. The following year, he decided to go to Cal-Tech Aircraft Power Plant and Airframe Mechanic’s School in Glendale, California, to be a licensed A & E mechanic.
The summer before going to school in California, J.O. met a young woman, Sue Williams, while they were each waiting on their sisters to take swim lessons. After becoming acquainted, they began dating and stayed in touch after he went to California.
Upon completing aircraft school, J.O. joined the United States Air Force which he served for six years.
While in the service, he and Sue married on Aug. 12, 1951. They adored each other for 69 years and have two children.
After the military, J.O. worked for the Maxwell Ranch and for Sue’s father drilling water wells in both Oregon and Arizona. He then worked as an aircraft mechanic, managed a city airport, and became a commercial pilot and flight instructor. For several years, he managed the airport in La Grande and did contract flying for the U.S. Forest Service, dropping smokejumpers and firefighting equipment as well as running the aircraft maintenance and repair, flight instruction, ground school, air charter, air ambulance and various other related services.
J.O. and Sue relocated to Tucson, Arizona, where he worked in well drilling and house construction. He again moved, to Virginia and Tennessee, before returning to Haines in the early 1990s to care for his aging parents. Not one to be idle and enjoying the work of a mechanic, J.O. worked well past the age of retirement. He never met a stranger, was always congenial, when he spoke there came words of wisdom or wit. He lived the life of a Christian in both word and deed, earning the respect and love of many across the country who he ministered to through his wise guidance and recordings. He will surely be missed but we know he has reached his eternal destination, his family said.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sue Elaine Maxwell; his daughter, Kathie Sue Maxwell of Albuquerque, New Mexico; his son, Howard James Maxwell of Beaumont, Texas; his sister, Glennabelle Barney and her husband, Jim, of Lincoln City; his grandchildren, Jeremy Black, Andrea Black, Aaron Black, James O. Maxwell, Stephen Maxwell, Rebekah Maxwell and Elisabeth Maxwell; as well as two great-grandchildren.
J.O. was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Melva Maxwell.
The family expressed special appreciation to Pam Maxwell for her tender care to both J.O. and Sue recently until other family arrived. J.O. will be missed by many friends and relatives not only in Eastern Oregon but across the nation as well, including special family friend, Mary Craig.
His family thanks all those who made phone calls and expressions of condolences.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Haines Elementary School or a charity of your choice through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
Pam Maxwell is compiling a memory book for the family. If you have a fond memory or a copy of a photo, please send them to Pam Maxwell at 15177 Muddy Creek Lane, Haines, OR 97833.
