James Millwood
Baker City, 1944-2021
James P. Millwood, 78, of Baker City, died on April 6, 2021, at his home.
At his request, there will not be a service.
A beloved husband, brother, father and friend is now in eternal peace with his lord. He lived a full life and will be missed by his loved ones. We will see you on the other side, his family said.
James is survived by a loving wife, sister, two daughters and a son.
To leave an online condolence for James’ family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
