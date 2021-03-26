James Romine
La Grande, 1957-2021
James Romine, 63, of La Grande, died March 4, 2021, at his home.
His memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, April 2, at the Pine Valley Presbyterian Church in Halfway.
James Russell “Jim” Romine was born on Oct. 18, 1957, at La Grande to David and Ora “Skip” (Hendrix) Romine. He attended Greenwood Elementary School and graduated from La Grande High School in June of 1976. Jim then joined the U.S. Army, attending the Ordnance Center School in November of 1976, then going on to the Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland. He served at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, in the Hospital Food Service in 1978.
In 1980, he met and married his wife, Chae. Together they had Jon and Tom. His career continued in the Army, being stationed at Fort Sherman in Panama in 1982. He completed his eight-year tour at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where he received his discharge.
Jim went to work for a short time with the Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon State Parks. His talent in maintenance took him to Lynch Motors for about a decade, then he worked for Goss Motors for four years.
Jim had a very likeable personality. His life skills were learned early. Jim enjoyed motorcycle riding in the mountains, tinkering with his bike and was a very good cook. Jim loved to FISH. He was proud of his boys and loved them very much.
Jim is survived by his sons, Thomas Dongsu and Jonathan Russell Romine; and his parents, David and Skip Romine; and lots of extended family.
He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, James and Eva (Buchanan) Hendrix and Oliver Russell and Carrie (Houston) Romine.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Pine Valley Presbyterian Church through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
