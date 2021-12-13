James Stevenson

James Arthur Stevenson, 88, of Baker City, died Dec. 9, 2021.
A memorial service will be held in his honor on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2625 Hughes Lane in Baker City. A dedication of the grave will follow at the Wilder Cemetery in Wilder, Idaho.
Jim was born on June 11, 1933, in Greenleaf, Idaho, to Bert Howard Stevenson and Lizzie Dell Brown. He was retired from Ash Grove Cement Co. where he worked first at the Lime, Oregon, and then the Durkee cement plants; he was a control room operator. He loved to serve others and could be found helping with lawns and shoveling walks for others until he was no longer able to do so.
Jim is survived by his wife, Naomi; his sister, Norma Jean Stattner; and his children, James Walter (Linda) Stevenson, Karen Perry, Bert (Shirley) Stevenson, Susan (Cesar) Abalos, Kent (Heather) Stevenson, Leora (Lance) Jackson, Julie Stevenson, and John (Cindy) Stevenson.
He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Duane (JC) Stevenson.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Jim, the family suggests Family Search/Church of Jesus Christ through Tami's Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Hang on!
Before you go...
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Hang On!
Before you go...
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.