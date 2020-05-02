James Wilson
Formerly of North Powder, 1926-2020
James Bruce Wilson, 93, a former Baker City resident, died April 28, 2020, at Walla Walla, Washington.
A private burial service will take place Tuesday, May 5, at 10:30 a.m. at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens in Walla Walla.
Jim was born on Dec. 27, 1926, at Baker to James A. and Margaret Wilson.
After graduation from North Powder High School in 1944, Jim enlisted in the Navy. He was assigned to the Navy Construction Battalion (Seabees), where he served two years in the Pacific Theater and was honorably discharged after his return stateside.
Jim enrolled at Oregon State College in 1946 and graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture Economics. After graduation he returned to the family ranch in North Powder to work with his father and his brother, Jack Wilson. While in college he met Jean Graffenberger and they were married on Sept. 17, 1950, at Prineville. September of this year would have marked their 70th wedding anniversary. They enjoyed living on the ranch where they raised their two children, Susan and Jim Jr.
Jim was a respected leader in the North Powder community, serving on the school board, water board, Oregon Cattlemen’s Association as well as leadership roles in several other local and regional organizations.
Jim and his brother Jack purchased Nine Mile Ranch near Touchet, Washington, in 1979. Jim and his wife Jean soon relocated to Walla Walla where he oversaw the Washington end of their cattle operation. He enjoyed a successful partnership in the business with his brother Jack for over 40 years, and was always proud of the fact that he was in business with his son, Jim, and nephew, John Wilson. His integrity, knowledge and dedication to the cattle industry helped fuel that success and brought great respect from his peers.
Jim retired in 1987 and he and Jean started spending winter months at Palm Desert, California, where he enjoyed playing golf and the company of close friends. They enjoyed traveling throughout Europe, the Far East, Africa, South America as well as extended driving trips throughout the United States. One of their travel goals was to visit all of the U.S. Presidential libraries, which they accomplished during their domestic travels. Jim was an avid history buff of both world wars and enjoyed learning and reading biographies of prominent business and world leaders of the 20th century.
Jim is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jean; his daughter, Susan Wooters, and her husband, Patrick, of Yakima, Washington; his son, Jim, and his wife, Kim, of Walla Walla; his brother, Jack, and his wife, Meredith, of North Powder; four grandchildren, Bryon Wooters of Walla Walla, Jennifer Balderston of Yakima, JB Wilson of Tacoma, Washington, and Ross Wilson of Edmonds, Washington. He also had five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Janet Bauer.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made through Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home to the Walla Walla Christian Aid Center or the Portland Shriners Hospital for Children.
