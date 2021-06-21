James Young
Baker City, 1931-2021
James Richard Young, 89, of Baker City, died May 21, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
His memorial service will be Saturday, June 26 at 2 p.m. at the Harvest Christian Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City.
Jim was born on Nov. 12, 1931, at Medford to Albert and Selma Young. He attended grade school in Jacksonville, Oregon. Jim joined the United States Army in 1952, and he served during the Korean War as a corporal in the RA Infantry. His sacrifice and dedication earned Jim a National Defense Service Medal. After he was honorably discharged, Jim attended adult education courses through Del Norte County High School in Crescent City, California, where he received his diploma May 3, 1969.
In 1955 Jim met and married Lola Campbell in Gold Beach. Together they had three children. They later divorced.
Jim married Reva Helman on April 15, 1977, at Honolulu.
Jim’s career included being a restaurant owner in Gold Beach and a manager at Fancy Dan’s Restaurant in 1976 in Baker City. He was a logging truck driver and also did forestry work. A proud accomplishment that he shared with his wife, Reva, was driving an 18-wheeler around the Pacific Northwest and Canada together.
Jim was a member of both the VFW and the American Legion.
Jim enjoyed raising a garden so he could share his produce with others. He loved growing beautiful flowers, especially roses and dahlias, and keeping up with his green yard. He loved hunting, fishing and camping in the beautiful mountains of Eastern Oregon. His life philosophy was to love and care for each other.
Jim is survived by his wife, Reva Young of Baker City; his daughters, Jeanne (Steven) Elardo of Tigard, and Janie (Mike) Morrissey of Keating; his sons, Albert (Marilee) Young of Snohomish, Washington, Gaylon Scarbrough of Baker City, and David (Bridget) Young of Portland; his brother, Jerry (Beverly) Young of Bainbridge Island, Washington; his sister, Joyce Osborne of Central Point; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his twin sister, Jeanie Marie Young,who died at just 5 months old.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Jim, the family suggests either Heart ’N Home Hospice or Best Friends of Baker through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
