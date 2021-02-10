Janice Schroeder
Baker City, 1931-2021
Janice Claire Richard Schroeder, 89, of Baker City, died peacefully on Feb. 2, 2021, with her family by her side.
No services are planned.
Janice was born on May 23, 1931, at Portland to Wilma and George Sarchet. She was raised by her grandparents on a small farm at the comer of 82nd and Division streets in Portland.
In 1951, she met Ted Richard at a fraternity party at Oregon State University. They were married on Nov. 2, 1952. Jan and Ted had four children. Jan was a stay-at-home mom who helped with her four kids’ education and extracurricular activities. She was a dedicated wife and mother. The family had many happy times, including vacations that took them around the western U.S. and into Mexico and Canada. Ted died in 1975 of heart failure.
From a young age, Jan had a strong interest in handcrafts, including needlepoint, cross-stitch, knitting, crocheting, spinning wool into yarn, using natural materials to dye the yarn, and weaving. She also played the piano, although rarely for others. She believed her hands should always be busy.
In December of 1977 she married LeRoy Schroeder. They were married for 41 years, until LeRoy passed away in 2019. During their marriage, they traveled each winter into Mexico, entering that country through nine different border crossings. They lived at the Oregon Coast, where LeRoy fished for salmon for many years. LeRoy and Jan moved to Baker City in 2019 to be closer to Jan’s children.
Her family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the caregivers and staff at Meadowbrook Place and to Heart ’N Home Hospice. Jan’s care was outstanding and they are very thankful.
She is survived by her four children, Fred (Janet) Richard of Oklahoma, Sue Richard, Vince Richard, and Jani Marie (Rick Teegarden) Richard of Baker City; her nine grandchildren, Juliette Richard Molina, Amanda Hurst, Freddy Richard, Ted Richard, Aaron Richard, Jacque Cobb, Logan Kerns, Paul Richard and Johnny Richard; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the charity of one’s choice through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Jan, go to www.colestributecenter.com
