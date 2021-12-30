Janis Taylor, 85, of Baker City, died Dec. 25, 2021, at Ashley Manor in Baker City.
At her request, cremation was held under the direction of Coles Tribute Center.
Janis was born on April 21, 1936, in Portland, a daughter of Lowell and Eugina (Squires) Palmer.
The family moved to Baker City, where she attended school through her junior year. They then moved to Butte Falls, where she graduated. She spent most of her working career working for the Deschutes National Forest in Bend, and attended Central Oregon Community College while living there.
She married Richard “Dick” Taylor on Feb. 29, 2008, in Reno, Nevada. She loved the camping years they shared, loved the coast and enjoyed the flowers.
She is survived by her husband, Richard “Dick” Taylor; two daughters; two granddaughters; two grandsons; a sister-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Michael; her brother, Fred; and a sister, Patricia.
Contributions can made in her memory to Best Friends of Baker Inc. or the Haines Methodist Church through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Janis, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
