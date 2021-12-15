Janyce Foersterling, 70, of Baker City, died Dec. 8, 2021, at her home, surrounded by family.
Janyce was born on Oct. 23, 1951, in Prairie City. She was raised and educated in John Day until she was 17. She then moved to Baker where she graduated from Baker High School in 1970.
She married Terry L. Foersterling on Aug. 2, 1974. She then became a stay-at-home mother who poured her heart into her family.
She was a member of The Ladies of the Grand Army Republic and for a time presided as their State President.
Janyce enjoyed gardening with her husband. She adored lilies and could grow some of the biggest you’d ever seen. She also loved to travel, play bingo, slot machines, and watch hummingbirds. Janyce liked to sew rag quilts and give them away, including to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in order to make their stay more comfortable. She loved all of her animals and grand-animals and referred to herself as the “cat whisperer.”
Memorable dates in her life included celebrating both hers and Terry’s birthday every year at the coast where they would play bingo and slots at the various casinos throughout Oregon. Another highlight in her life was when she received a certificate stating that she was cancer-free. Her smile was beaming on that day and she was so happy and proud of her achievement.
Most of all, Janyce loved spending time with her family, attending all their sports games and never missing important times with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her large heart of gold, sassy attitude, laughter and her love for her family.
Janyce is survived by her husband of 47 years, Terry L. Foersterling of Baker City; her daughter, Kim (Justin) Plumbtree of Baker City; her brothers, Delo (Lisa) Simmons, and Jeron (Charlene) Simmons, both of Baker City; her sister, Evelyn (Tony) Johns of Prairie City; and her grandchildren, Austin (Makayla) Plumbtree and Morgan Plumbtree.
Janyce was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Colleen Simmons.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Janyce, the family suggests Best Friends of Baker (pet rescue) through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfunerahome.com.
