Jeffery Thomas
Baker City, 1972-2021
Jeffery Paul Thomas 48, a resident of Baker Valley, died Feb. 6, 2021, at his home near Baker City.
At his request, cremation was held.
Jeffery was born on July 1, 1972, at Las Vegas, Nevada, a son of Jerald Wayne Thomas Sr. and Roxanne Raleigh. He received his education in various locations and worked for the Job Corps and as a carpenter.
He then became an apprentice with the Pipefitters Union. He remained with the Pipefitters Union working as a welder. He worked on many construction projects.
His hobbies were barbecuing, cooking, cars, racing and he enjoyed being home when not working.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Jerald and Shelly Lupfer Thomas Sr. of Baker City; mother, Roxanne Raleigh of Wickenburg, Arizona; sisters, Deanna Thomas of Spokane, Washington, and Dawn Ranne Lomax of Deltonia, Florida; brothers, Kainen Thomas of Colorado and Jerald W. Thomas Jr. of Spokane, Washington; Grandmother Ma Tate; and stepmother, Pam Brock,
Memorial contributions maybe made to a charity of one’s choice, through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814.
To light a candle in Jeffery’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.