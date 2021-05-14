Jerry Huddleston
Baker City, 1936-2021
Jerry W. Huddleston, 84, of Baker City, died peacefully May 7, 2021, in Baker City.
It was his desire that no funeral or memorial service be held.
Jerry was born on Aug. 18, 1936, at Portland to Charles and Beverly (Poppler) Huddleston. He graduated from Cleveland High School in 1954. Jerry served in the United States Army for six years and received an honorable discharge in 1961.
After completing his military service, Jerry returned to the Portland area, where he was employed as an automotive mechanic and pursued his lifelong interest in gunmaking. He lived for a time in the Klamath Falls area but eventually returned to the Willamette Valley around Hubbard. He eventually owned his own automotive and car sales business, which he and his wife, Liz, ran. He was a member of the Hubbard City Council and Planning Department. As his gunmaking interests continued to grow, along with his reputation for his craftsmanship, he began hand engraving his work to add to his artwork repertoire.
In about 2003, Jerry and Liz relocated to Baker City, an area he had spent many years in, hunting and fishing with his father and uncles during earlier years of his life.
Jerry was an avid outdoorsman, hunting and fishing all over Oregon and searching for Indian artifacts. He was a lifelong student of Native Americans, American history, and art, and he maintained an extensive library. His talents in the area of gunmaking and engraving are internationally recognized, and he attained the title of Master Engraver within the Firearms Engraver’s Guild of America (FEGA). He and his artwork have been recognized in many periodicals and books, and his work has been highly sought after by collectors and firearms aficionados. He was an active member in FEGA and the Custom Gun Makers Guild.
Jerry was a deeply religious man, committed to his Lord and Savior. He was devoted to his loving wife and his many friends. He was a mentor and teacher of his artistic talents and a caring and generous gentleman. He will be greatly missed by loved ones and the many friends of his life.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Elizabeth “Liz” Huddleston of Baker City; and two brothers, Charles of Portland and Tom of Salt Lake City.
The family would like to thank the staff at Saint Alphonsus Hospital of Baker City and Gray’s West and Co. Pioneer Chapel.
If any of his friends or loved ones care to donate in his memory, it is requested that contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
Online condolences can be made at www.grayswestco.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.