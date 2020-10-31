Jim Church
Richland, 1939-2020
Jim Church, 81, of Richland, died on Oct. 20, 2020, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, with his family at his side.
James Clifford Church was born on Oct. 7, 1939, at Baudette, Minnesota, to Clark and Zella (Donnelly) Church. He was raised and attended school in Banks, Oregon. Jim joined the Navy and served from 1956 to 1959.
He met Salina Lee Gilbert while the two were working at Vallecito Lake in Colorado. They were married on Aug. 16, 1964, and had four children: Thomas, the twins Linda and Victor, and Angela. During their growing up years, the kids would cringe when they heard their Dad say, “I’m ready to relax.” What that really meant was let’s go weed the garden or get a load of wood!
Jim worked as a Honda motorcycle mechanic in Boise for several years. Then for the next 36 years he made his living as a brick mason. His talent in brick work created driveways, homes, fireplaces and hearths.
Jim enjoyed woodworking and he made amazing things. He made all of the furniture in their home, shelves, cupboards, and he made clocks for many. Out of a block of wood he would make candleholders. Jim made a beautiful jewelry box for Salina with her name inlaid on it and not a nail was used. He was a genius when it came to woodworking.
A special time in their lives was when they purchased their home in Richland, next to Eagle Creek. He and Salina enjoyed and had a love of gardening. And according to his boys, after a hard day’s work, nothing tasted better than a cold Coors beer.
Jim’s favorites included his dog, Princess Maggie, the color blue, and the poem “The Cremation of Sam McGee.” And he loved to say “Keep a wrinkle in it!” or “If your hands are in your pockets you can’t accomplish anything.”
He was proudest of his home and family, and for always working hard. Jim was known for his famous fried potatoes and onions, and while cooking would say “Don’t touch my food.”
Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, Salina; his sons, Thomas Church and his wife, Kenna, of Boise, and Victor Church and his wife, Rhonda, of Cascade, Idaho; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and Princess Maggie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his children, James Clifford Church Jr., Linda Garret and Angela Church; his brother, Jack Church; and his sister Betty McCormick.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Jim, the family suggests the Hilary Bonn Benevolence Fund through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.