James E. “Jim” Smith, 92, passed in peace on Nov. 17, 2021, in Sisters.
Funeral arrangements are by Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home of Bend. A celebration of his life will take place next spring.
Jim was born on April 30, 1929, in Oroville, California, to Eli and Alma (Turk) Smith. The middle of three sons, Jim was raised in the Calveras County communities of Arnold and Angels Camp, where he attended Bret Harte Union High School.
He married Dona Gavette on July 8, 1949, in Minden, Nevada, and together they raised two sons, Daryl and Dane, after migrating north to Hillsboro. Jim started his 38-year career with the city of Forest Grove in 1954, retiring from Cleanwater Services of Washington County in 1992.
After retiring and the passing of his wife, Dona, Jim married Loy (Fossum) Harsin in 1993 and soon thereafter the couple moved to Baker City, where they remained until Loy passed away in October 2020. Jim relocated to Sisters in July of this year, to be nearer to his sons, and to be lovingly and respectfully cared for by the staff at The Lodge in Sisters.
Jim is survived by his sons, Daryl (Linda) of Salem and Dane (Diane) of Bend; his brother, Steven (Terri) of Baker City; his grandsons, Cory (Crystal) of Forest Grove, Adam (Shanna) of Aloha, and Tyler (Althea) of Salem; his granddaughter, Lyndsey (David) Jones of Florida; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Cindy Heesacker of Baker City; his stepsons, Dallas (Laura) of Condon and Kerry (Sue) of Forest Grove; six step-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to Dona and Loy, Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his older brother, Winfield; and a nephew, Dale (as well as two of Dale’s children) in an Idaho plane crash.
Those acquainted with Jim also were familiar with his lifetime of stories, most told in the context of the particular make/model/year of whatever motorized vehicle played a part. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycles, old cars and gardening in his later years, and was a member of the Baker City Elks and Eagles organizations.
Memorial contributions can be made to Partners in Care Hospice, 2075 N.E. Wyatt Court, Bend, OR 97701.
