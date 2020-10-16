‘Jim’ Watts
Formerly of Huntington, 1949-2020
Jimmy “Jim” Watts, 71, formerly of Huntington, died on Sept. 26, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Salem.
Jimmy Wayne was born on Jan. 3, 1949, at Shirley, Arkansas, to Walter and Bessie Watts. He attended school at North Plains, Oregon. Jim met his wife Barbara Cantrell through a friend. Jim and Barbara were married in 1969 at Longview, Washington, and had four children together. They later divorced.
During Jim’s life he worked for Danton Russel Mill Yard in North Plains and also worked as a heavy equipment operator. During his life he lived in several places, which included Forest Grove, then on to Huntington, where he lived for 17 years. As his health was failing, he moved over to the coast and enjoyed fishing and crabbing. These last few weeks he had stayed with his daughter in Salem.
Jim’s favorite color was blue, his favorite season was winter. He will be remembered as a renowned fisherman by all who knew him, as well as a teacher and historian. Jim also enjoyed getting out in the mountains and hunting. A life philosophy was “Treat others the way you want to be treated.” A memorable date in his life was 1996 when the Nehalem River almost flooded his home.
Jim is survived by his brother, James Watts Jr.; his sister, Jean Watts; his daughters, Christy Ann Davis of St. Helens, Laura Jane Wheelock, Anita Rae Brown and Benjamin Kitchen of Salem, and Deanna Lynn Detrick and her husband, James, of Cornelius, Oregon; 15 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Billy Joe, Robert, Charles, Clifford and Franklin; his sisters, Jessie, Marylou, Verna Mae, Deane, Clara, Patsy and Rosemary; and his granddaughter, Chantelle Wheelock.
Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Jim may do so to your local hospice or Creating Memories (memories of fishing/hunting/camping for children who may be limited but unlimited) through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
