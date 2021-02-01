Jo Myers
Baker City, 1934-2021
Claudea Mae Myers, 86, aka Jo, Gramma or Aunt Sis, died of natural causes on Jan. 26, 2021, at her second home in St. George, Utah.
Due to COVID-19, we will not be having a service at this time, her family said. We’re looking forward to a celebration of her life this summer. At her request, we will eat fried chicken and play lots of “real” country music ... more of her favorite things!
Jo was born on March 19, 1934, at home in Sparta, the first of eight children of Boe and Ila Wilson. She married her sweetheart, David Myers, on March 31, 1951, at Weiser, Idaho. They raised their children, Kitty and Daniel, in Halfway, where they settled after Dave served in the Air Force and worked on various missile sites around the country.
She spent her working career at Brooklyn Grade School, first as a reading aid and then as the school librarian. She loved kids, always remembering their names and was excited to see them as they grew up.
Family was first, always and forever! Family reunions and her sister get-togethers were her all-time favorites. She enjoyed trading fabric, hair colors, books and bling with her four sisters. Nothing was too sparkly or glitzy for her. She never found a lipstick too red or a purple too bright. She enjoyed sewing — especially for kids, big or small — embroidery, growing beautiful flowers, feeding hummingbirds, spoiling her dog Sadie and loving on all the babies in the family. She was also a tech-savvy Gramma, who not only texted almost as much as a teenager, but who wielded a laptop to Skype with her sisters, make Facebook friends with former students, surprise her grandkids with PayPal money, win bargain book auctions from eBay and buy cute shoes online.
She is survived by her daughter, Kitty, and her son Dan; favorite daughter-in-law, Sue; her grandchildren, Che, Chelsea and Sara; her great-granddaughters, Alex and Marinah; her sisters, Leanna, Margie, Phyllis and Ila; and many nieces and nephews, and cousins by the dozens who she adored.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave; her daughter, Judy; her favorite son-in-law, John; her parents; and her brothers, Delton, Walt and Jerry.
In remembrance of Sis, plant flowers, have a margarita, dye your hair purple, wear red lipstick, eat chocolate, always visit with children and dogs, wear all your bling at once (even if it doesn’t match) and call your family!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.