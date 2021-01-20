Joanne Britton
Baker City, 1945-2020
Joanne Britton, 75, died on Dec. 12, 2020, due to cardiac arrest at her home outside of Baker City.
The youngest of three children, she was born on April 4, 1945, at The Dalles to Joe and Lucille Britton. Joanne graduated from the The Dalles High School where she excelled in sports. She went on to obtain her bachelor’s degree in physical education from Linfield University in McMinnville. She completed graduate school and earned her master’s degree in education. She was a teacher for seven years in Spray, Redmond and The Dalles before she began her career with the U.S. Forest Service on the Mount Hood National Forest before transferring to the Winema. Joanne worked in several positions for the Forest Service before finding her true calling as a NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) writer-editor and team leader. She held that position on the Deschutes National Forest before transferring to the Wallowa-Whitman in 1988. Joanne excelled as a writer-editor. She was able to take complicated information and put it into clear and concise descriptions. She was also adept at leading teams and providing clear direction.
Joanne was a unique, thoughtful woman who enjoyed a number of passionate pursuits. Much of her interests were driven by a kind heart for all animals. She was an active member of Best Friends of Baker and a founder, the first president and first lifetime member of New Hope for Eastern Oregon Animals.
When she was younger, she was active in outdoor sports including tennis and softball. She participated in the Pole, Peddle, Paddle Race when she lived near Bend. She was always an avid birder, participating in bird counts and leading groups at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge during its annual Harney County Migratory Bird Festival. She was the Audubon coordinator for the local Christmas bird counts and did numerous raptor counts.
Joanne loved the simple pleasures of puzzles, a good book, and stamp collecting. She had a benevolent heart for those less fortunate and was known for her generous giving, especially during the Christmas season.
Joanne made this world a better place and many were fortunate to know her as a friend.
She is survived by her brother, Jerry, who lives in Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, Scott.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joanne’s memory can be made to New Hope of Eastern Oregon, the Oregon Humane Society or the charity of your choice.
