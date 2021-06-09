Joanne Pierce-Salsby
Formerly of Baker City, 1944-2020
Joanne Kay Pierce-Salsby, 76, formerly of Baker City, died Dec. 5, 2020, nine months after losing her husband of 53 years, Mike.
The family of Joanne and Mike ask that you join us to celebrate their life on Aug. 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. at 2880 Sutro St. in Reno, Nevada. It would have been their 55th wedding anniversary.
Joanne was born on Aug. 30, 1944, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Baker City to Homer and Mary Pierce. She grew up in all of the small towns around Baker City and graduated from Baker High School. She attended Baker Business College before moving to Boise, where she met her husband, Mike Salsby, and they had four children together, Dawn, Dennis, Daphne and Douglas. In 1979 she moved to Nevada where she spent the majority of her years raising her family and running her very successful business, Joanne’s Embroidery.
Joanne and her husband Mike shared a passion for racing, playing cards, baseball, helping others and their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nothing brought them more joy than family. They truly loved to help people and make a stranger feel like they had a family to come home to.
