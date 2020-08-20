‘Joe’ Grant
Baker City, 1947-2020
On Aug. 14, 2020, Joseph “Joe” Grant, 73, of Baker City, peacefully slipped the surly bonds of earth on his own terms following a brief hospitalization for injuries sustained in a fall at home while reaching for a Journey album.
Holy rosary was recited Wednesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lakeview. Funeral Mass was this morning. A Committal by Father Suresh Telagani at the graveside will take place at Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland on Saturday, Aug. 22, at noon. Please bring your own chair, mask and remember social distancing.
Joe was born on Jan. 23, 1947, at Baker and grew up on his family’s ranch along the Powder River. The valedictorian of Eagle Valley High School near Richland, he was always quick to point out it was from a class of nine students. He then graduated summa cum laude with a degree in philosophy from Mount Angel Seminary. In the years that followed, Joe filled many shoes — aspiring monk, conscientious objector, hippie, houseboat inhabitant, and pianist. He maintained a lifelong commitment to peace and service to others and had a varied career in the field of social services. He was motivated by his deep compassion, sympathy, and curiosity about the world and the people who live in it.
While living in Portland, Joe met his beloved wife of 41 years, Jeanette. Together, they shared many years in the city and Grants Pass before moving on a whim to the high desert of Lakeview, where they reared their brood of five feral, sturdy children who, to this day, still clean up quite nicely. Their intelligence, sense of humor, accomplishments, and love brought him immeasurable joy and pride over the years.
Joe’s friends and family will cherish memories of his quick wit and his love of roses, animals, his Irish roots, music and poetry. He was kind, thoughtful, generous, and understanding; his great love of life was reflected in the range and depth of his knowledge and opinions. He was always willing to lend a sympathetic ear and offered excellent advice about everything from culinary adventures to major life decisions. Joe never lost the capacity to be moved, amused, and interested in life — and the people around him never lost the capacity to be delighted and surprised by him. Joe’s Catholic faith was a guiding light throughout his entire life, and he was active in his parish and the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette; his children, Liz (Jeff Siler) and family, Nicholas (Brandi) and family, Joey (Nancy) and family, Anna (Cory Callaghan), and Mary; his brother, Bob Grant, and his sister, Mary Elizabeth Pirone, and their families; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Joe especially adored his six grandchildren, with whom he loved to play piano and watch “Jeopardy!”
Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Mary; his father, Kenneth; and his brothers, James (Jim) and Michael (Mike).
Memorial contributions can be made to the Lake County Library Endowment Fund, the Lakeview Disaster Unit, the Ann Duval Church Flower Fund, or a charity of one’s choice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
