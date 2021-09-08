Joseph Q. “Joe” Lawrence, 93, died Aug. 24, 2021, at Pioneer Place Assisted Living.
Services will take place at a later date, to be announced.
Joe was born on April 27, 1928, at Ontario to Camillious Photient Lawrence and Margaret Ellen Thomas. Joe attended grade school and high school in Vale. He excelled in football, baseball, and basketball. When he was not busy with school or sports, you would find him hunting and fishing.
Joe served in the Army and fought in the Korean War. Joe married the love of his life, Maxine Lois Wirth, on Sept. 3, 1960. He and Maxine were married until her death on Oct. 19, 2009.
Joe worked on many ranches and in construction, and owned Lawrence Logging from 1976-1984. He sold his logging operation to his son, Pat Browning, with plans to retire. After a short time he became bored with retirement. He then started subcontracting through Pat, piling brush, as well as logging salvage sales. He finally retired for good in 1990.
Joe was an avid hunter, fisherman, and trapper. He trapped through 2019 and was still skinning coyotes until 2020. Joe was one of a kind. He was hardworking, honest, loyal and fair. He was a true friend, confidant, role model, and hero to many. He fiercely loved all of his children and grandchildren.
Joe is survived by his sister-in-law, Colleen Lawrence; his son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Diane Browning; his daughter, Judi Browning; his son, Pat Browning; his son, Daniel Lawrence; 15 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, Camillous Lawrence; his mother, Mary Ellen (Nellie) Thompson; his brother, Dan Lawrence; his sister, Margaret Courtney; his loving wife, Maxine Lawrence; his son, Thomas Browning; his granddaughter, Kristin Browning; and his beloved dog, Zeek.
To plant a tree in memory of 'Joe' Lawrence as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
