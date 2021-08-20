William John Childers, 63, of Baker City, died Aug. 13, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family and friends.
A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Baker Elks Lodge, 1896 Second St.
John was born on Nov. 8, 1957, at Baker City to William and Norma Lee Childers. He graduated from Baker High School in 1976. After graduation, he served in the United States Air Force and after his service worked at various law enforcement agencies around the state. He then went on to own his own business, CTI International, for 18 years and then Baker City Saddle Co. Most recently, he worked as the secretary of the Baker City Elks Lodge No. 338, where he had previously served as Exalted Ruler.
He is survived by his father, Bill Childers; his wife, Kaia Struckman; his sons and daughters-in-law, Shawn and Lea Childers, and Christopher and Katelyn Struckman; his daughters, Alicia and Makenna Childers; his grandchildren, Kristoffer, Katiana, Aeson and Tyus; his sister, Vicki Fite; and his nieces, Danielle Fite and Michelle Torre.
