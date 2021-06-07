John Crockett Jr.
Corning, California, 1963-2021
John Andrew Crockett Jr. of Corning, California, died May 29, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Red Bluff, California.
John grew up in Corning and graduated from Corning Union High School in 1982. John spent his adult life helping others while working for Nu-Way Market in Corning and then Los Molinos. He was always ready and willing to help the customers that sought him out for assistance. He was always a constant that his co-workers and clientele could depend on.
John is survived by his parents, John and Rachel Crockett of Baker City; and his sister, Paulette (Pauli) Payne of Baker City.
John will be missed by many.
Condolences to the family can be made to Sweet-Olsen Family Simple Cremations and Burial in Red Bluff, www.redbluffcremations.com/obituary/john-crockett-jr.
