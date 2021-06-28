John Jacobson
Baker City, 1939-2021
John L. Jacobson (Jack), 81, of Baker City, died peacefully at his home on June 20, 2021, surrounded by family and friends.
His family is excited to celebrate Jack’s life at the Main Frontier Saloon in Haines on Saturday, July 17 from noon to 4 p.m. Stop by any time and share a story.
Jack was born on Nov. 14, 1939, at Baker City. In his childhood and high school days, he enjoyed playing football and basketball. His best memories were hunting and goofing around on the ranch in the wild meadows along the Powder River with brother Bud Jacobson and cousins Bill Stewart and Bobb McKittrick.
After graduation from North Powder High School, he went on to Oregon State University, where he got his bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in wildlife conservation. He then married the love of his life, Marsha Lillard Jacobson. Upon receiving his bachelor’s degree, he was accepted to Willamette Law School. All of this really made his mom, Marian, and dad, Bud, quite proud. Jack was the first Jacobson to receive a formal education post-high school.
While in law school, Jack and Marsha had their first child, John Jacobson. In 1964 Jack graduated from Willamette Law School with a law degree. He then went into the legal business in Baker City with a partner. He, Marsha and John settled near the family ranch on Highway 30 near North Powder. Eight years later, they had their second son, Kirk Jacobson, and moved to their new home in Rock Creek outside of Haines. Jack practiced law for 39 years in Baker City and had his office in the Antlers Hotel.
Jack will be remembered for his witty sense of humor, joke-telling, story-telling, and overall love for life and good people. He always had a fresh joke to tell you, and most of them were pretty funny. He enjoyed many things, but just visiting with good people seemed to be what he enjoyed the most in life.
Jack and Marsha lived a full and active life with friends and family. There were plenty of Snake River raft trips, mushrooming trips, and travel adventures with friends and family. Once grandkids came along, they became the new focus. Jack was very proud of both of his sons and granddaughters for all graduating college from Oregon State, Eastern Oregon University, Lewis & Clark State College, and that his grandson is also attending Oregon State.
Jack went with a group of close friends to Alaska fishing every year for over 25 years. The stories they came back with after those trips were so funny they would bring you to tears.
On Nov. 13, 2003, Jack lost the love of his life, Marsha Jacobson. Eventually, he gained back his love for life and began traveling and volunteering at the Baker Heritage Museum and the Interpretive Center. Anyone who knew Jack knew he loved the history of the area and his family that emigrated to Baker Valley in 1864 on the Oregon Trail. He was also active in the Baker Historical Society and enjoyed putting on local history discussions. He was proud to be a second-generation, lifelong Elks Lodge member.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Marian and Walter (Bud) Jacobson; his wife, Marsha Jacobson; and his brother, Bud Jacobson.
Jack is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, John and Amber Jacobson of Brookings, and Kirk and Kathy Jacobson of Rock Creek; his granddaughters, Abbey Jacobson of Austin, Texas, Alycia Jacobson of Brookings, Aria Higgins of Elgin and Karly Knapp of North Powder; his grandson, Riley Jacobson of Enterprise; and his nephew, Clark Jacobson of Pasco, Washington.
Should you wish to make a donation on Jack’s behalf, the family suggests the Eastern Oregon Museum in Haines or the Baker Heritage Museum through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814.
The family would like to thank everyone for the offer of support and condolences. To leave an online condolence Jack’s family, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.