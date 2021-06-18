John Neault
Formerly of Baker City, 1929-2021
John V. Neault, 94, a former Baker City resident, died of natural causes on June 13, 2021.
His remains will travel back to his hometown of Baker City and reside next to his father at Mount Hope Cemetery. His graveside service will be Aug. 27.
The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center in Dallas, Oregon, is in charge of arrangements.
John was born on May 5, 1927, at Baker City, the fourth of five children born to “Posey” Napoleon Neault and Edith Elsie (Powell) Neault. He was the last living of all five siblings.
John loved to travel and see the country, so he was a truck driver for many years, owning his own truck. After retiring he enjoyed going to auctions and tinkering on equipment and hauling junk. Growing up he loved fixing up old cars. He also loved dancing — that was a favorite thing to do with Agnes — and family reunions.
John was raised by his father, as his mother passed at a young age. He was loved by many and will be missed.
John had five daughters and one son: Verna M. Neault Groshong and Sharon E. Neault Herron Wattier, both of Grand Ronde, Oregon, Both reside in Grand Ronde, Ore., Juanita Neault Smart of Springfield, Oregon,Victoria Neault Stolp of Fountain, Colorado, and Ryan Neault Mystique of Ridgefield, Washington; eight grandchildren, three boys and five girls; and one great-granddaughter, Sierra C. Herron, daughter of Mick D. Herron, of Grand Ronde.
John was preceded in death by his daughter, Janine Valerie Neault Blum, Welch Davidge, in 2012.
