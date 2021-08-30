John Anton Neske, 64, of Baker City, died from a heart attack on Aug. 22, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will take place on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 2 p.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane.
John was born on April 22, 1957, at Corona, California, to John “Jack” and Beverly Neske. He graduated from Baker High School in 1975. After graduation he worked for Kenny and Delma Miles on their ranch. He bought a bale wagon and started his own custom stacking business.
He married Marcella Dallimore on Oct. 24, 1980, at the Medical Springs Grange. They settled on a farm in the Baker Valley where they raised their children. He and his brother started Neske Bros., a custom haying and farming business, which they operated with their wives and children. His dedication to farming led him to serve as a board member of the Baker Valley Irrigation District for many years.
Family was important to him and he is survived by his wife, Marcella Neske of Baker City; his son and daughter in-law, Joshua and Angeline Neske of Anthony, Kansas; his daughter and son-in-law, JoLynn and Jimmy Lunders of Nampa, Idaho; six grandchildren Xavier, Liam, Isaiah, Jaxson, JD (James) and Evelyn; his mom, Beverly Schaer (Neske) of Baker City; his sister, Patty Rowe and her husband, Richard, of Haines; his brother, Martin, and his wife, Mary Neske of Baker City; and his sister, Dana Robinson and her husband, Mark, of Springfield, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Evelyn Neske, and Anton and Margaret Swenson; his father, Jack Neske; his sister, Kathy Smietana; and his stepfather, Duane Schaer.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814.
To plant a tree in memory of John Neske as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Hang on!
Before you go...
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Hang On!
Before you go...
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.