John Randall
Richland, 1930-2020
John Randall, 90, of Richland, died on Dec. 8, 2020, at his home with his family at his side.
A memorial service/celebration of John’s life will take place in the spring or early summer of 2021, with the date and time to be announced.
John Walter Randall was born on Sept. 11, 1930, at Weiser, Idaho, to Chester Lorenzo and Faye Alida (Frasier) Randall, the oldest of five children. He attended schools at Weiser, Idaho, and Richland, graduating from Eagle Valley High School in 1948.
John married Dorothy Ellen Williams on Sept. 18, 1949, at Richland. They moved to Halfway and farmed for four years. Teresa was born in 1950 and Rocky in 1953. They moved to Pondosa, Oregon, in 1953 where John worked at the sawmill until it closed in 1959. Judy was born in 1957.
The family moved to Richland and ranched there and in Sparta. John was a member of the Pine Eagle School Board from 1969 to 1983. He also was on the school budget board and ESD board for Baker County. He served on several agriculture boards in Baker County. John and Dorothy were conservationists of the year for Baker County in 1991.
John enjoyed hunting and camping with the family and a good visit with friends or strangers.
John was proud of his family and loved them all, especially the little ones. His true love was his land and cattle. He said he never had to go to work, he liked the ranch life that much. John was an honest man and never knew a stranger.
John had fond memories of moving from Idaho to Oregon the fall of 1945. He was 15 years old. Everything was moved by automobile except the livestock, which was trailered from Weiser. This took three long days and nights. The chuck wagon, horses and cattle were ferried across Snake River to Mineral and left overnight at the Forsea Ranch, arriving in Richland late the next night.
John is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy; his daughters, Teresa Watson of Las Vegas and Judith (Arbi) Booker of Pendleton; his son, Rocky Randall of Richland; his brothers, Frank (Shirley) Randall of Richland and Clinton (Glenda) Randall of Boise; his sister, Ethelyn (Bob) Williams of Baker City; his grandchildren, Sean Watson, and Jason (Erin) Watson of Colorado, Chad (Kara) Del Curto, Rob (Brenda) Del Curto, Rita (Tom) Del Curto, Chester (Presley) Randall and Cori (Cody) Thacker, all of Oregon; five step-grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; 15 step-great-grandchildren; and seven step-great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chet and Faye Randall; his brother, Wesley Randall and his wife, Marilyn; his sisters-in-law, Isla Graven and her husband, Loran, and Lorene Chandler and her husband, John; and his granddaughter, Gienel Lattin Del Curto.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of John, the family suggests the Hilary Bonn Benevolent Fund or the charity of your choice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
