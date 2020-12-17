John Rouse
Formerly of Baker City, 1936-2020
John David Rouse, 84, a former Baker City resident, was lifted to heaven on Dec. 8, 2020, in Spokane, Washington.
A memorial service and celebration of his life will take place later in Baker City during the spring or summer of 2021. The date and time will be announced later.
John was born on Nov. 29, 1936, to Jack and Palma Rouse at Baker City where he grew up on the Rouse Cattle Ranch with siblings Mary Ann McGrath, Pat Rouse, Janet Schomburg, and David Rouse. He attended St. Francis Academy Catholic School and was most known for his athletic basketball skills that carried them to the state tournament.
John had a larger-than-life personality, not to mention raising Cain around Baker County in fast cars, playing cat and mouse with the law.
He married Lorraine Haydock in 1961 and celebrated having two daughters, Garnette and Linette. They enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, and family gatherings at the Rouse Ranch.
He later married Lynda Jo Pagnotta in 1983 and gained two bonus daughters, Melanie and Lori. They enjoyed many years of adventures in their motor home with their two precious Pomeranians, Lucy and Sophie.
John served honorably in the Army National Guard during the Vietnam War from 1959 to 1963. He enjoyed careers in land surveying, land development, and he owned/operated Basalt Railroad Rock until he retired in 2004.
John was beloved by all for his big Irish smile, warm and loving heart, and positive outlook on life. He was always up for a good Irish whiskey toast and was the life of the party! He will be greatly missed by all, family members said.
He is survived by his wife, Lynda Jo Rouse; daughters, Garnette Rouse (Don Prenevost), Linette Rouse-Dressel, Melanie Lynch (Jerry Lynch) and Lori Weiss; grandchildren, John Dressel, Hayden Dressel, Gabrielle Lynch, and Gavin Lynch and Dion McKinzy; and siblings, Mary Ann McGrath and David Rouse.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Palma Rouse; and siblings, Pat Rouse and Janet Schomburg.
