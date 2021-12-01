John Widman Sr., 66, of Baker City, died Nov. 22, 2021, at his home.
A private service will be held at a later date with the spreading of his ashes on the family ranch.
John Scott Widman Sr. was born on Nov. 8, 1955, in Baker City to William (Bill) and Lorraine Francis Widman. John was a fourth-generation rancher of the Widman Ranches, which date back to 1864 on Lookout Mountain.
John graduated from Baker High in 1974. While in school he enjoyed playing baseball.
John married Teresa Thompson and they had three children: John Jr., Tasia and Tiffany. They were later divorced.
John worked the ranch and did custom haying until he became sick. After battling cancer and beating it, he later developed other health problems which kept him housebound most of the time.
John is survived by his children, John Widman Jr. of Haines, Tasia (Rob) Mendes of Salem, and Tiffany Widman of Boise; his grandsons, Ismael (Izzy) and Andrew Perez of Amity, Oregon; his brothers, Jack (Diane) Lemmon of Tualatin and Mike Widman of Baker City; his nephew, Wyatt Widman; and many cousins.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Lorraine Widman; his brother, Billy Widman; his aunt, Bernice Pavelek; and his great-uncles, Fred (Pearl) Widman and Bud (Estel) Powers.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of John, the family suggests Oregon Health & Science University through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
