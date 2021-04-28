Johnnie Horn
Formerly of Baker County, 1941-2020
Johnnie Marvin Horn, 79, a former longtime Baker County resident, died Dec. 25, 2020, at his home in Brookings.
A celebration of his life will take place Friday, May 14 at 2 p.m. at the Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. A committal service will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Air Force Funeral Honors Team. A potluck-style reception will take place at the Harvest Church following the graveside service.
Johnnie was born on Oct. 16, 1941, at Fort Smith, Arkansas, to Paul and Helen (Blaylock) Horn. The family moved to California, where Johnnie graduated from Pierce High School in Arbuckle, California, in 1960. He joined the U.S. Air Force soon after graduation. Four years into his service, on Nov. 14, 1964, Johnnie married Patti Litteral in Baker City. He went on to serve his country for another 16 years for a total of 20, retiring with high honors from the Air Force as a staff sergeant in 1980.
He began working for Marvin Windows in March of 1989 and spent 15 years with them, until retiring in February 2004. He was a member of the Pentecostal Church of God in Baker City, and in his earlier years a member of the VFW. He and Patti were also members of the Elkhorn Swingers Square Dance Club in Baker City.
Hunting, fishing and camping were some of Johnnie’s favorite pastimes. He also collected Budweiser mugs and model cars and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan as well as a big fan of Elvis. Above all, though, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patti Horn; two sons, Johnnie Horn and his wife, Kristie, of Coos Bay, and Robert Horn and his wife, Lori, of Baker City; his daughter, Carla Bruder and her husband, Mark, of Crescent City, California; his daughter-in-law, Stephanie Sandoval of Portland; 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; his two sisters, Carol Gurney and her husband, Bill, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Velda MacGlasson of Coalinga, California; his brother, Donald Horn of Bakersfield, California; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Johnnie was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Helen; his son, Braulio Sandoval; his granddaughter, Heather Bruder; two great-grandsons, Colton Ryan and Jordan Ryan; four sisters, June Steward, Betty Cappell, Irene Bosanko and Mary Harness; and one brother, Paul Horn Jr.
Memorial contributions in Johnnie’s honor can be made to Disabled American Veterans or to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association through Gray’s West & Company Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To offer the family online condolences, go to www.grayswestco.com.
