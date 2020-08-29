Juanita Martin
Baker City
Juanita Martin, 87, died Aug. 18, 2020, at her home on the Sumpter Highway.
She was raised at Rogue River, Oregon, and graduated from Rogue River High School in 1951. She attended the Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls in 1952 and earned a certificate in dental assisting. She married Jim Martin in Rogue River in 1953 and they moved to Oceanside, California, where Jim was stationed at Camp Pendleton in the Marine Corps.
They moved in 1958 to Baker, where they worked and raised their family. In 1967 they purchased 160 acres on the Powder River south of Baker. They cleared property, built a home, and have lived there ever since. She liked visiting with other ranch ladies in the Bowen Valley area.
Juanita enjoyed horseback riding and was involved with 4-H for 10 years, teaching and leading young people with the Silver Spurs and Dooley Mountaineers horse clubs. She worked for Basche-Sage Hardware for a number of years in the sporting goods department, and as a librarian at Brooklyn Elementary School in Baker.
In later years, after retiring, Jim and Juanita enjoyed traveling throughout the western United States, as well as British Columbia and Alaska.
The focus of her life was her family, raising and being a part of her husband’s, children’s and grandchildren’s lives. She was a great cook and the best wife, Mom, and grandmother a person could ask for.
Juanita is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jim Martin of Baker City; her children, Debra Martin of Lake Isabella, California, Susan Badgley (Rick) of Baker City, and Dan Martin (Julie), also of Baker City; two grandchildren, Andrew Martin (Ashley) of Prairie City, and Jennifer Adams (Josh) of Meridian, Idaho; and one great-grandson, Oliver Martin of Prairie City.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and a sister.
Friends who wish to can make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To light a candle in memory of Juanita or to leave a condolence for her family, go to grayswestco.com
