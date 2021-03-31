Julia Kautz
Baker City, 1949-2021
Julia Kautz, 72, of Baker City, died March 18, 2021, at her home.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1949, at Portland to Ray and Dorothy Wilson. She was the youngest of three siblings.
Julia married Bobby Kautz in 1975. Julia was known for her strength and generosity to anyone in need and for her love of getting a good deal. She never missed a super Tuesday at the Baker City Bi-Mart. She loved all things Disney, especially Mickey Mouse.
She was a beautiful woman, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed dearly by everyone who knew her, family members said.
She is survived by her four children, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.