Julia Woods
Baker City, 1944-2021
Julia Ann Woods, 76, of Baker City, died July 2, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.
A celebration of her life will take place Saturday, July 10 at 2 p.m. at the Eagle Valley Grange in Richland.
Julia was born on Nov. 9, 1944, at Baker City. She was raised in Richland and received her education at both Richland Elementary and Eagle Valley High School, where she graduated in 1962.
When still in high school she asked Dean Woods to the prom, and he said yes. This fateful date later led him to ask her to be his wife. They were married on Sept. 1, 1962.
Julia worked as the Baker County Clerk for 18 years until she retired. She and Dean then became snowbirds. They lived in Baker City during the summer and Mesa, Arizona, during the winter. In between, they traveled as much as possible.
Julia took up square dancing in 1972. She was a member of the Elkhorn Swingers Square Dance Club and danced as often as she could.
Julia enjoyed reading, sewing, and most of all making quilts for her grandkids and great-grandkids. She loved her family, anything purple, roses, the season fall and was a Yankees baseball fan. She was also a dedicated and loyal PBR (Professional Bull Riders) patron. She attended over 400 PBR events including over 20 PBR worlds finals and 33 NFR finals in Las Vegas.
Julia liked to play card games. However, if she didn’t like the hand she was dealt, she was known to say, “Oh sugar foot.” She could also give you some fiery looks when ticked off. Julia lived an active life attending several events a week for many years. Her husband once asked her if she wanted to slow down and do less. She replied, “No, I want to do more.”
Julia is survived by her husband of 59 years, Dean Woods; her children, Lori (Carl) Morgan of Terrebonne, and Darin Woods of Nampa, Idaho; her brother, Bill (Marti) Gover; her sister, Nancy Gover; her grandchildren, Jacob and Jordan Meeks, Lindsay (Jeremiah) Shine, Shelby (Cody) Henigman, and Haley Woods; her great-grandchildren, Ellis and Evelynn Shine, and Emerson Woods and Leo Henigman; and several nieces and nephews. She loved her PBR family, the cowboys and the lifelong friends that they made.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Ranny Gover; both sets of grandparents; her sister, Beth Windam; and her great-grandson, Harrison Woods-Shurtz.
For those who would like to make a donation in honor of Julia, the family suggests the Eagle Valley Cemetery Beautification Fund through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
