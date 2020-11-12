June Halley
Richland, 1939-2020
June Halley, 80, died at her home on Nov. 1, 2020.
A celebration of June’s life will take place later, with the date, time and place to be announced.
Elizabeth June was born on Nov. 10, 1939, at Sawyer, Oklahoma, to Henry and Dottie (LaRue) Mannan. June was raised in Oklahoma City, attending Westwood Grade School, then Capitol Hill Junior High. She graduated from Pasadena High School in Pasadena, Texas, in 1957-1958.
June met her future husband, Greg Halley, on a blind date in 1971. They married and had three children together.
During June’s life, she was a supervisor for a furniture/carpet manufacturer until her marriage. Then she became a rancher and “enjoyed it immensely.”
She enjoyed sewing, golfing and especially ranching. June enjoyed the fall and spring, daisies and roses. A special pet included a donkey named Sarah. Her philosophy was “live and let live.” She will be remembered as having such a great sense of humor, her love of the perfume “Red Door,” one who wanted to hold onto life for as long as she possibly could. She enjoyed visiting, living in Richland and her beautiful view.
June is survived by her sons, Shane Christopher Halley and his wife, Kari, Dirk Halley, and Bret Halley and his wife, Mimi; her grandchildren, Joshua, Jaden, Jack, Andrew and Jacob; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Greg.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of June, she asked that they be made to the Eagle Valley Ambulance through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
