Kara Kennison

Kara L. Kennison, 65, died peacefully Aug. 8, 2021, after a two-year battle with endometrial cancer.
A memorial service honoring her life will take place Sunday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. at Church of the Good Shepherd, 805 S.E. Ellsworth Road in Vancouver, Washington.
Kara was born on March 26, 1956, and raised in Eastern Oregon and Washington, forging lifelong friendships with classmates in Omak and Baker City. An extremely intelligent woman with a detailed knowledge of history, she attended college at the University of Oregon and Portland State University. After attaining success working in high-end retail and as a branch manager at Far West Federal Bank, she started a small business out of her home in Vancouver, Washington. She put her knowledge of design, sewing, mechanics, and marketing to use by working with interior designers to make their visions come to life, fabricating custom high-quality interiors.
Kara’s affinity for athletics and teaching came together when she started teaching fitness classes in the late 1980s, and she taught five fitness classes a week up until her cancer diagnosis in 2019. Her daughters, Quinn and Reed Middleman, were the center of her life, and she devoted everything she had to raising them.
She met her beloved husband, James Baumberger, at a mutual friends’ barbecue in 2014, and he quickly became a cherished part of her life and is adored by her family and friends. Friendship, motherhood, and being a good daughter and wife gave great meaning to Kara’s life.
Kara is remembered for her perseverance, beauty, charm, attention to detail, love of art, and willingness to assist others in anything they needed.
Kara is survived and greatly missed by her husband, James; her daughters, Quinn and Reed; her brother, Gary Miller and his wife, Jolene; and countless other family members and friends.
Kara was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Mary Kennison; her brother, Kyle Kennison; and her sister, Janine Kennison.
Donations in Kara’s memory can be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America at https://gofund.me/ed132d17, or to her late brother’s scholarship fund, Kyle Kennison Memorial Scholarship Endowment at uidaho.edu/giving/way-to-give, or by mail to University of Idaho Foundation, 875 Permineter Drive, MS 3143, Moscow, ID 83844.
