Kathleen Bradshaw

Kathleen Mae Bradshaw, 60, of Baker City, died on Dec. 15, 2021, at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend.
A memorial service will take place on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., in Baker City.
In 1978, Kathleen graduated from Baker High School. Nine years later, on June 7, 1987, she married David Bradshaw in Boise. She worked at Walmart for three years in retail sales, but her true passion was being home, taking care of her family. Kathleen enjoyed rock hunting and collecting stones of every shape and size. However, Kathleen’s most significant accomplishment was serving God as a Christian with all her heart.
Kathleen is survived by her husband, David Bradshaw of Baker City; her son, Dave Lynch of Bend; her daughter, Samatha Lynch of Boise; her brother, Mathew Daniels of Baker City; her sister, Pat Shirtcliff of La Grande; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She as preceded by death by her father, Jean Daniels; her mother, Alice Marie Daniels; and her brothers, Douglas Daniels and John Daniels.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Make a Wish Foundation through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave, Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for Kathleen’s family, go to www. grayswestco.com.
