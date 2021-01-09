Kathleen Mitchell
Baker City, 1930-2020
Kathleen Mitchell, 90, a longtime Baker City resident, died Dec. 27, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario.
Recitation of the rosary will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at the Cathedral. The Rev. Suresh Kumar Telagani will celebrate the Mass. Face masks and social distancing is requested. The service can be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT0gtOg_f7HWOs8sIL9gCUw or by going to saintfrancis
cathedral.com and clicking on Fr. Telagani Masses. Interment will follow the service at the Haines Cemetery.
Kathleen Joan was born to Chester and Juanita Holbrook on Feb. 10, 1930, at Colfax, Washington. She grew up on the family farm with three sisters and two brothers. She attended school at St. John’s in Colfax and attended Marycliff in Spokane.
She married Everett Green in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and together they raised six daughters. Kathleen was a devoted homemaker and focused on raising her girls. She spent her time gardening, sewing and baking.
Kathleen and Everett moved several times for his work, including to Silver Lake, Oregon, before settling in Baker City in 1966 and making a home.
Kathleen was active in her church, St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, with the Altar Society and the St. Francis Choir as well as teaching Sunday school and vacation Bible studies. She was also a member of the Eagles Auxiliary.
After her girls were older, she became a certified Nurse’s Aide and certified Medication Aide. She worked at St. Elizabeth’s Nursing Home for over 15 years. She loved her work and her residents.
After retiring from St. Elizabeth’s, she worked for Jim and Donita Culbertson in their adult foster home. She spent her spare time in the garden as well as pursuing her passion for playing the piano. She also discovered a talent for flowers and crafted beautiful bouquets for countless weddings. She was a devoted grandmother as well, eventually welcoming 17 grandchildren.
Kathleen retired after Everett’s death in 1991. Kathleen married Carroll Mitchell II on April 29, 1995. She continued to devote her time to St. Francis de Sales parish activities. She also delighted in collecting rosaries and dolls, seeking out unusual and beautiful pieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Juanita; an infant brother, David Holbrook; her sisters, Sheila Holbrook and Cynthia Hughes; as well as her husband, Everett; and an infant granddaughter, Alethea.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Carroll; sister, Penny (Russ) Gay; brothers, Patrick Holbrook and Greg (Ann) Holbrook; daughters, Sharon (Wayne) Flynn, Rebecca (Hank) Pasco, Joyce (Tony) Wroe, Theda Huels, Annette (James) Grover and Sarah (Brad) Beavers. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and their spouses, 32 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and numerous, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to St. Francis de Sales Cathedral through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814
To light a candle in memory of Kathleen, go to www.colestributecenter.com
