Kathy Edmondson
Formerly of Halfway, 1952-2021
Kathy Edmondson, 68, formerly of Halfway, died on Jan. 6, 2021, at her home in Ontario with her family at her side.
Kathy Jean was born on July 22, 1952, in Portland, Oregon. She was raised in Newport, Oregon, and attended Toledo High School. The family moved to Yellow Pine, Idaho, in 1969 where she enjoyed learning what real life was like living without everyday conveniences like phone, TV, radio and electric heat. There she met her husband, Terry G. Edmondson, in the spring of 1970. They married on Feb. 6, 1971, at Halfway where they lived along with their three children.
Kathy worked in several fields of employment throughout her life. She worked as a cook at Stockman’s Café, a retail supervisor at Walmart in Ontario, she was in accounting, and also ran a home day care for six years.
She loved to go hunting and camping with her family. In the summer she enjoyed fishing and boating, crafting and making her homes, flower gardens, and yards beautiful.
One of her favorite things was camping with the day care kids and their families. She hoped they would all remember her and Terry Sr. joking about feeding them monkey or alligator meat while they ate venison with our family. What she will be most remembered for was always wanting everyone she loved to be happy and to have what they needed.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Terry Sr.; her daughter, Belinda Faye Edmondson Gyer of Boise; her son, Christopher Michael Edmondson of Ontario; her brother, Frank Umberger Jr.; 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents; her sister, Nancy; her brother, Richard; and her son, Terry Jr.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Kathy, the family suggests Community Connection through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.