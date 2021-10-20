Kay Daniels
Formerly of Baker City, 1938-2021
Kay Francis Daniels, 83, formerly of Baker City, died early Tuesday morning, Oct. 12, 2021, at her home in Weiser, Idaho, surrounded by her family.
A small private service is being held for family only. Thank you for your prayers.
Kay was born on June 25, 1938, in North Platte, Nebraska, the middle daughter of Howard and Freda McClain. She had one older sister, Elenor, and one younger sister, Sonja. When she was three years old the family moved to Electric City, Washington, where she spent her early childhood, then to Baker City at the beginning of her high school years where she continued to live for the next 50 years.
The summer before her senior year she met Chuck Daniels, the love of her life. After graduating from high school, they were married on Aug. 18, 1956. Over the next seven years they had five children, which kept her busy as a stay-at-home mom and homemaker. Her family was her life, sewing and cooking for them as well as teaching these skills to her children as they grew. She did everything from baking to upholstery, PTA, room mother, 4-H leader and Girl Scouts. She always had a garden, she canned it all at the end of the summer in time to go hunting with her family every fall.
When weekends were free, they were spent enjoying the outdoors with her family, fishing, camping, boating, snowmobiling, and mushroom hunting. She worked side by side with her husband remodeling every house they lived in. She instilled in her children a good work ethic, strong values, and a love of family.
When her youngest started school she went to work for Baker School District in food service. After just a few years she took a full-time job at the District 5J Administration Office where worked in food service, transportation and the production room. She excelled in her work, taking on more responsibility all the time, even learning and succeeding at writing grants. She ran the production room for the entire district for a few years. At the time of her retirement, she was supervisor of the district’s Food Service and Transportation departments.
After 26 years with the school district, she was ready for a new adventure, and she and Chuck began spending their winters down south near Lake Havasu, where they made many friends. They both loved it there, golfing, fishing, and playing cards with people from all over the country and Canada. They traveled down every winter for 17 years. They started taking all the grandchildren camping during the summer, passing on all the traditions they taught their own children. These are some of the best memories and stories that get shared during family get togethers. During this time in 2005, they relocated to Weiser, Idaho. It did not take them long to become involved in the community, coffee at McDonald’s, and golfing. She loved attending the sports events of her grandchildren and football games at Memorial Park.
Kay adored her husband Charles for 64 years, and their family was everything to them. They had five children, 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, and there was nothing they liked better than spending time with all of them. In their later years they were rarely seen apart. They loved to dance, and you could often catch them dancing to a tune, jitterbugging their way around their kitchen or shop.
Her family included her husband, Charles Daniels; her daughters, Diana Cutsforth (James), Carey Hopkins (Mike), Holly Palmer, and Charlene Trevino (Rudy), and her son, Lance Daniels; her grandchildren, Kaitlin Yamamoto (Thomas), Amanda Cutsforth Blatter (Kyle), Jillian Cutsforth, Danielle Marvin (Brent), Robert “Bobby” Hopkins (Dani), Hallie Hopkins, Marcus Palmer, Olivia Palmer (Eric), Erin Wheeler-McKenzie (Brad), Kyle Wheeler (Olina), Ryan Wheeler (Alora), Kali Oesterblad (Alex), Justyn Boyer (Licia), Carlee Daniels; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her parents, Howard and Freda McClain; her sister, Elenor; and her son-in-law, Charles “Cork” Palmer.
