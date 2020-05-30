Kaye Jenkins
Formerly of Baker City, 1949-2020
Kaye Jenkins, 70, of Union died May 25, 2020, at her home in the Ramo Flat Apartments in Union.
Kaye will be buried with her sister, Barbara, and their parents at the Summerville Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center in La Grande.
She was born as Ethel “Kaye” Down to Eldon and Shirley (Keener) Down at Joseph on Nov. 12, 1949.
Kaye moved with her family to La Grande, Baker, Missoula, Montana, Boise and Texas before returning to Boise and then to Union.
She graduated from high school in Missoula, Montana, with the class of 1968. She worked as an administrator for the Albertsons grocery store chain until her retirement.
Kaye enjoyed bowling and tole painting.
Survivors include her son, Greg Malone of Portland; and a sister, Sharon Middleton of Union.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Barbara Woods.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Association, 3212 U.S. Highway 30, La Grande, OR 97850. Online condolences can be made at www.danielsknopp.com
