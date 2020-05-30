Kaye Jenkins

Formerly of Baker City, 1949-2020

Kaye Jenkins, 70, of Union died May 25, 2020, at her home in the Ramo Flat Apartments in Union.

Kaye will be buried with her sister, Barbara, and their parents at the Summerville Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center in La Grande.

She was born as Ethel “Kaye” Down to Eldon and Shirley (Keener) Down at Joseph on Nov. 12, 1949.

Kaye moved with her family to La Grande, Baker, Missoula, Montana, Boise and Texas before returning to Boise and then to Union.

She graduated from high school in Missoula, Montana, with the class of 1968. She worked as an administrator for the Albertsons grocery store chain until her retirement.

Kaye enjoyed bowling and tole painting.

Survivors include her son, Greg Malone of Portland; and a sister, Sharon Middleton of Union.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Barbara Woods.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Association, 3212 U.S. Highway 30, La Grande, OR 97850. Online condolences can be made at www.danielsknopp.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kaye Jenkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.