Keith Lindstrom
Former Halfway resident, 1941-2021
Keith Lindstrom, 79, formerly of Halfway, died March 26, 2021, at his home.
There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway.
Keith Lem Lindstrom was born on April 17, 1941, at Newcastle, Wyoming. He was raised in Pine Valley and graduated from Pine Valley High School in 1959. Keith married Bonnie Irwin on June 22, 1963, and they had two children.
He worked in the union as a carpenter. Keith enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Bonnie of Baker City; children, Stacy Lindstrom of Baker City and Kevin Lindstrom of Salt Lake City, Utah; sister, Kay Pickett of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; brother, Malcolm Lindstrom, and sister-in-law Rose (Crow) Lindstrom.
The family would like to express their “immense gratitude for all of the amazing care that Heart ’N Home Hospice was able to provide during this time.”
Donations in Keith’s memory may be made to Heart ‘N Home Hospice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
