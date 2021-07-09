Keitha Kay Howard
Formerly of Baker City, 1962-2021
Keitha Kay (Luster) Howard, 58, a former longtime Baker City resident, died July 3, 2021, at Boise.
A gathering to celebrate her family and friends will be scheduled later.
Keitha was born on Sept. 15, 1962, at Baker City to Melvin and Carolyn Luster.
Keitha was a devoted mother, grandmother, cherished sister and beloved aunt.
She is survived by her mother, Carolyn Luster of Baker City; her children, Michael Keith Howard and Crystal Anne Howard Schwartz of Baker City, Oregon; her grandchildren, Michael Keith Jr., Penelope, Gabe, Kylie and Mariah; her eight siblings, James Allan Luster of Beaverton, Mary Lynn Roberts of Baker City, Barbara Rose Williams of Springfield, Oregon, Lynda Sue Martinez of Fresno, California, Melvin Charles Luster of Baker City, John Edward Luster of Pinedale, Wyoming, Teresa Marie Luster of Walla Walla, Washington, and Joseph Brooks Luster of Midland, Texas; and numerous nephews and nieces.
