Keldon Gross
Halfway
Keldon Gross, 81, of Halfway, died March 12, 2021.
A celebration of his life and reception will take place Saturday, July 17 at 11 a.m. at the Lions Hall in Halfway.
Keldon was the second child of Clifford and Marjorie Gross. He was a 1958 graduate of Pine Valley Union High. Keldon married Barbara Ourada in 1959 and they had three wonderful children together: Kelly, Kelvin and Clifford. Keldon was drafted into the US Army in 1961 and during his service the family lived in Alaska and Colorado. He was always near the mountains. Upon his discharge from the Army, the family moved to Klamath Falls. While in Klamath Falls he enrolled at Oregon Institute of Technology and earned a degree in diesel mechanics. Shortly after, his marriage ended. Keldon didn’t give up though. He worked hard and relied on his Heavenly Father to sustain him.
By 1971 he had accepted a job with the Park Service at Crater Lake National Park. While at Crater Lake he met the love of his life, Bonnie Turner. They were married in 1973 and she brought to the marriage four children: Philip, Heather, Noelle and Nanine.
Like all families, the children grew up and married. The family moved from Crater Lake, to Coos Bay and then on to Medford. Keldon passed on his love of the outdoors to all his children and grandchildren. He loved to be with his family. Throughout his life, he worked hard for his family and all who needed him. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. Keldon was an example of faith in action.
Keldon retired in 1994 and moved back to his childhood home in Halfway.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Bonnie; his children, Philip Girts and his wife, Kristen, Kelly Tandy and her husband, Bill, Kelvin Gross and his wife, Carol, Clifford Gross, Heather Hill and her husband, Dave, Noelle Smith, and Nanine Little and her husband, Charles; 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins.
Keldon was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Marjorie Gross; his sister, Carrol Moseley; his brother-in-law, David Moseley; his sons-in-law, Gregory Smith and Matt Annis; and his grandson, Matthew R. Annis.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of Keldon, the family suggests the Dtour youth group through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
