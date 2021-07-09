Kent Nelson
Formerly of Baker City, 1944-2021
Robert Kent Nelson (Kent), 77, formerly of Baker City, died June 4, 2021, at Polidori Hospice Care House in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
Under the direction of Gray’s West & Company Pioneer Chapel, a memorial service will take place on Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane.
Kent was born on Jan. 10, 1944, in Baker to Robert and Katherine Nelson. He was raised on the family ranch near Hereford. As the fourth generation to raise cattle on the Nelson C-C Ranch, he held a deep love for his heritage, the beautiful land, ranch life, the horses and cattle, his family, and the God who provided them all. He told people that ranching was the only thing he ever wanted to do.
After graduating from Hereford High School, he went on to study Rangeland Management and Agribusiness at Yakima Valley Community College in Yakima, Washington.
On Sept. 11, 1965, Kent married Anita Marie Langley of Huntington. The couple raised two sons, Mark Kent and Robert Matthew. A special joy was to add Suski Lehtisalo, an exchange student from Finland, to the family in 1988.
Kent’s dedication to his family, his ranch, and his heritage flowed naturally into the community where he served a total of 97 years on various committees and boards. These included the Burnt River Soil Conservation District, Burnt River School District, Oregon and Baker County Cattlemen, Burnt River Weed District, Farmers Home Administration Loan Committee, Western States Junior Rodeo, and Baker City Church of the Nazarene board.
Kent’s faith in God was demonstrated in Bible study, church involvement, and was shared beyond local communities with three Work and Witness trips to Central America and Eastern Europe.
Kent’s gift of hospitality shone brightest during hunting season when family and friends were welcomed to the ranch for deer and elk hunting. But for 54 years in a row, hunting took a back seat to the Pendleton Round-Up Rodeo in mid-September.
Saddles, bits, spurs, knives, and big game trophy mounts were collected with zeal. Kent’s all-time favorite, however, was the collecting and trading of hunting rifles and pistols. Few calibers and makes escaped his collection over the years.
After years of calving season blizzards, relentless labor, and narrow escapes from ornery cows, Kent retired from ranching and moved to Baker City. Much to the surprise of his family, he took up golf and bought an 18-wheeler. For the next 10 years, he hauled hay and farm equipment from Canada to Mexico, listening to hymns by Christy Lane and Tennessee Ernie Ford to keep himself awake.
Kent and Anita began spending winters in the warmer climate of Lake Havasu City, Arizona. It was there on Dec. 26, 2019, where Kent suffered severe head trauma in an accident. The resulting care he required was provided by Havasu Nursing Center until God took him home.
With celebration of his life and in loving memory, Kent is survived by his wife, Anita, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; his twin sister, Karen, and husband Bill Greeley of Wilsonville; his son, Mark, and his wife Billie Jo, with grandchildren Kathryn and Robert, of Kuna, Idaho; and his son, Matthew, and wife, Anusha, with grandchildren Emilie and Edouard of London, England.
Those who wish can make a contribution in Kent’s memory to Burnt River Community Church or to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Company, 1500 Dewey Ave, Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence or relate a memory for Kent’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
