King Polley
Baker City, 1950-2020
King Reed Polley, 70, of Baker City, died April 27, 2020, at his home.
On Jan. 13, 1950, Frank and Arlene (Reed) Polley welcomed King into the world at the old St. Elizabeth Hospital in Baker City. He graduated from Baker High School, and after high school he joined the United States Army. He served for three years and was stationed in Korea for part of the time.
King worked in the automobile industry in tire sales and service, as well as car sales and service. He worked for Roy And Owen Tires for 18 years, Phillips-Long Ford, Gentry Ford, and the Baker City Auto Ranch. He retired in 2017 after working for the Ford dealership for 30 years.
Cecilia Suzette Ellis and King were married at the Haines Steakhouse in 1984. King loved Suzette through richer and poorer, in sickness and in health, and until death us do part.
His favorite things to do in his spare time were four-wheeling, camping, fishing, hunting, and spending time in nature. For the last five years of his life, his favorite thing was to play and love on their dog, Stubby, and as King was slipping away, he did not want to leave Stubby. She stuck by his side through everything.
King is survived by his wife, Cecilia Suzette Polley of Baker City; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and, of course, Stubby.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations to be made to Best Friends of Baker City through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To light a candle in memory of King or to leave a condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com
