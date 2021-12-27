LaJeanne Everson, 95, of Baker City, passed into Heaven on Dec. 9, 2021, at Settlers Park Assisted Living.
Her memorial service will take place Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. at Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. in Baker City. Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Nazarene Church will officiate.
LaJeanne was born on May 31, 1926, in Baker to Lyle Gilbert and Ogoretta Roanoke (Murray) Carpenter. She graduated from Baker High School and attended Linfield College for a time. She worked for Don Reed as a secretary then went on to work for the City of Baker City doing data input.
On Sept. 4, 1949, LaJeanne married Nathan Roy Everson in Baker City. They remained married for 68 years until Roy’s passing in 2017. LaJeanne loved her grandchildren very much. She also enjoyed reading and watching television in her spare time. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church for many years and she sang in the church choir.
Survivors include her daughter, Roianne Johnson, and a brother, Wayne Carpenter, both of Baker City; and one sister, Pat Harting. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Nathan Gaarsland and JoDee Hallet; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Roy.
To light a candle in LaJeanne’s honor or to offer online condolences to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
