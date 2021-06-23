Lana Lazott

Rainier, 1947-2021

Lana Jean Lazott, 74, of Rainier, died June 14, 2021.

The Lazott family will have a celebration of her life at their dream property in Goldendale, Washington, at a later date.

Lana was born on March 20, 1947, at Prairie City to Delbert William Donaldson and Norma Jean Donaldson (Tureman/Forsea).

Lana lived and loved her life to the fullest. She enjoyed canning the foods she grew, hunting and fishing. She made an impression on everyone she met.

She is survived by her husband of almost 37 years, Charles Raymond Lazott of Rainier; her three daughters, Kelley Ohlensehlen of Goldendale, Washington, Traci and Brent Lewis of Longview, Washington, and Jessica and Bart Brandrupt of Hillsboro; her sisters, Connie Forsea and Toni Corning of Richland, and Niki Donaldson of Crouch, Idaho; her brother, Jimmy and Sue Donaldson of Grass Valley, California; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

